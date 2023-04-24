Armstrong New Orleans airport closing 1 of 2 runways for 18 days of maintenance work

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will operate with only one of its two runways open for the next 18 days, while “necessary safety maintenance work” is performed on the other, officials said Monday (April 24).

The closure of the north-south runway took effect immediately Monday and would extend through May 11. All aircraft arriving and departing from MSY will use the airport’s east-west runway until the contractors finish the unspecified repair work.

A statement from the airport said the closure will not impact any airline operations or flight schedules.

During the closure, the airport said certain parts of Kenner and surrounding areas might experience an increase in aircraft noise.

If the repair work is completed earlier than expected, the normal aircraft arrival and departure patterns on both runways will resume.

