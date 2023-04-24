BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Couple arrested after child shows up to school with makeup covering black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man and woman in south Louisiana accused of punching a child and sending the child to school with makeup covering a black eye.

Ray Matherne, Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested on Fri., April 21, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a head start location Friday morning regarding a child who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on the neck and arm.

Investigators believe Matherne struck the child, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the child, causing marks on the child’s neck and arm, two days prior.

Lafourche Parish detectives say the couple used makeup to conceal the child’s black eye.

CRIMETRACKER

Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Lafourche sheriff remembers slain deputy as dedicated worker, loving family man

LSP criminal investigation launched into Lafourche coroner accused of padding paycheck

Both were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released the following morning after posting a $50,000 bail.

Doiron remains in custody as of Monday morning on an identical $50,000 bail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Stream news and weather 24/7
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Latest News

generic graphic
Man fatally shot on Odeon Street, NOPD says
Survivor, activist amplify voices for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Jefferson Parish deputies fatally shot a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them
Jefferson Parish deputies fatally shot a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them
Police seek suspect wanted for the murder of teen in New Orleans East
Police seek suspect wanted for the murder of teen in New Orleans East