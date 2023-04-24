BBB Accredited Business
The humidity returns and so do the storms chances

The mugginess returns late Tuesday and sticks around the rest of the week.
Rain chances ramp up over the next few days.
Rain chances ramp up over the next few days.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cool Monday, we’ll have chilly overnight as lows fall to the 50s under mostly clear skies.

The muggy feel will return late Tuesday behind a warm front. It’ll bring our daytime highs to the upper 70s with a slight chance for showers and storms. But the higher storm chances come Wednesday and Thursday.

An approaching low pressure system will being a slight chance for showers and storms Wednesday. Highs will warm to around 80 with a breezy southeasterly wind. By Thursday, the chances for storms will ramp up. In fact, Thursday will have the highest odd for rain. Severe weather isn’t expected but an isolated strong storm or two isn’t out of the question. Highs will return to around 80.

The rain chances clear out for Friday which will bring a nice start weather-wise to Jazz Fest. Our next cold front will arrive late Saturday. While it won’t being a lot of rain with it, it will cool us slightly and drop our dew points which means a less-muggy Sunday.

