Jayden Daniels near perfect in LSU spring game

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jayden Daniels finished 10-of-11 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. He demonstrated that he’s not only one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, but going into next season he might be one of the best in the country.

“We’ve seen that in his work ethic. I think he was on the verge of moving in that direction throughout last season,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“His play kind of dictated that until he got injured. I think that he’s picked up where he left off last season. Physically he’s getting bigger and stronger. Leading our offense, leading our entire team, he’s been a leader. So I don’t think there’s any reason to think he would be the next version of that. That means, not only one of many good quarterbacks in the SEC, but one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

Daniels and the Tigers open their regular season Labor Day weekend in Orlando against Florida State.

