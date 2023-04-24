Last cool day before seasonal temperatures and rain return

BBB Accredited Business
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cooler temperatures kick off the week with a sunny and breezy day.

Clouds clear out throughout the afternoon Monday with pleasant temperatures.

A warm front will approach from the southwest by Tuesday bringing humidity, warmer temperatures and a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Warm weather remains through the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. An approaching low pressure system Wednesday and Thursday will bring a storm chance in the area. Friday things clear out before another system Saturday.

A few storms will be possible especially for the North Shore Saturday. Cooler air moves in behind this system with mid 70s for Sunday.

