Man fatally shot on Odeon Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man that occurred on Sunday (April 23) night on Odeon Street on the Westbank, according to a release.

Police say they responded to reports of a “male shot” around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Odeon Street. When they arrived, they say they found the victim laying on the sidewalk.

Police say that the victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.