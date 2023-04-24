Man fatally shot on Odeon Street, NOPD says
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man that occurred on Sunday (April 23) night on Odeon Street on the Westbank, according to a release.
Police say they responded to reports of a “male shot” around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Odeon Street. When they arrived, they say they found the victim laying on the sidewalk.
Police say that the victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-7867.
