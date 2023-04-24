BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man fatally shot on Odeon Street, NOPD says

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man that occurred on Sunday (April 23) night on Odeon Street on the Westbank, according to a release.

Police say they responded to reports of a “male shot” around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of Odeon Street. When they arrived, they say they found the victim laying on the sidewalk.

Police say that the victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake, 21 Savage rescheduling New Orleans ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour date to Sept. 20
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
Survivor, activist amplify voices for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week