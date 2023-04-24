BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 1 LSU rallies late to sweep Ole Miss

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team got a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to edge Ole Miss and sweep the series on Sunday, April 23.

The Tigers (32-7, 12-5 SEC) came away with the 7-6 victory over the Rebels (21-19, 3-15 SEC).

Pinch hitter Hayden Travinski played hero by blasting his first home run of the season with two on and two out in the top of the ninth.

“Hayden has a lot of power, obviously,” said head coach Jay Johnson. “He’s been improving as we’ve been going along. He was hurt in the fall, but he kept working. It’s a combination of baseball improvement, along with maturity and attitude. He’s been a team guy this whole time. He’s a big reason we won the game yesterday, and obviously a big reason we won today. I’m really proud of him and happy for him.”

Riley Cooper (2-2) was credited with the win.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
At least one police officer and two others are injured following a shooting near Surf Style on...
Officer, 4 others injured following shooting near Surf Style in Biloxi
Stream news and weather 24/7
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video