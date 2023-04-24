‘No injuries’ following massive fire at Bogalusa sawmill, firefighters say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - After a massive fire on the site of Hood Industries, a sawmill north of Bogalusa, that occurred Sunday (April 23) night, firefighters say that there were no injuries.

The fire was reported after 10 a.m. and Preal River County firefighters say that after the “large and dangerous” blaze was under control, they were able to leave the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday (April 24) morning.

The sawmill on Highway 21 is one of the largest employers in Washington Parish with additional locations in Mississippi and Georgia.

