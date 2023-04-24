BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘No injuries’ following massive fire at Bogalusa sawmill, firefighters say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - After a massive fire on the site of Hood Industries, a sawmill north of Bogalusa, that occurred Sunday (April 23) night, firefighters say that there were no injuries.

After a massive fire on the site of Hood Industries, a sawmill north of Bogalusa, that occurred...
After a massive fire on the site of Hood Industries, a sawmill north of Bogalusa, that occurred Sunday (April 23) night, firefighters say that there were no injuries.(Erik Boudreaux)

The fire was reported after 10 a.m. and Preal River County firefighters say that after the “large and dangerous” blaze was under control, they were able to leave the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday (April 24) morning.

The sawmill on Highway 21 is one of the largest employers in Washington Parish with additional locations in Mississippi and Georgia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

generic graphic
Man fatally shot on Odeon Street, NOPD says
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake, 21 Savage rescheduling New Orleans ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour date to Sept. 20
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City
12 people displaced after 4-alarm fire in Central City