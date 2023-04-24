NOFD responds to a two-alarm fire in Plaza Tower; no injuries reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire in the abandoned Plaza Tower Sunday evening (April 23).

Around 7 p.m., NOFD responded to a 911 call at 1001 Howard Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke from several levels of a multi-story, vacant high-rise.

Responders say several homeless people were exiting the building at the time of the fire and escaped without injury. A primary search of the building began to search for anyone trapped inside.

The fire department says the fire started on the second floor, and heavy smoke spread to several building levels. Firefighters found a large trash pile burning, quickly extinguished the fire, and no other people were found during their search.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.

The Plaza Tower is the third-tallest building in New Orleans and has been vacant since 2002. Developer Joe Jaeger decided to give up efforts to bring it back into commerce, opting to try and sell the deteriorating Plaza Tower.

Jaeger has enlisted the real estate advisory and brokerage firm Hospitality Real Estate Counselors (HREC) to help find a buyer for the property. However, no asking price has yet been listed.

