A pleasant feel for one more day

Highs stay below-normal to start the new week
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More nice weather on tap to start the week as keeping our temperatures below-normal in late spring certainly makes for a nice forecast.

We have one more below-normal day today as highs struggle to get much above the lower 70s. A good bit of clouds are likely to start the day off on a gloomy note but expect increasing sunshine by this afternoon. Dew points remain low so the feel outside is nice.

That nice feel quickly leaves as we progress through the week with even some rain chances to contend with. The return of the Gulf muggies along with near 80 degree weather occurs as soon as Tuesday. I’m thinking some scattered afternoon storms are possible Wednesday, followed by an even better chance at getting wet Thursday with a frontal passage.

Great news for the start of Jazz Fest, that front will clear us on Friday and next weekend doesn’t look all that bad. There could be another front Saturday but I’m optimistic it moves through mostly dry.

