Saints possess eight picks for the upcoming NFL Draft

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL Draft is almost here, and the New Orleans Saints will be busy this weekend with eight picks.

The Saints eight picks run through six different rounds: Rd. 1 (29th overall), Rd. 2 (40), Rd. 3 (71), Rd. 4 (115), Rd. 5 (146 and 165), Rd. 7 (227 and 257).

The draft takes place in Kansas City, with Rd. 1 on Thursday, Rds. 2-3 on Friday, Rds. 4-7 on Saturday.

The Saints are favored to draft Defensive lineman/EDGE (+120) in the first round according to Caesars Sportsbook. Offensive lineman follows (+180), and third in betting odds is wide receiver (+700).

