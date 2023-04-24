Survivor, activist amplify voices for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Across the country, advocates like Nailah Starks are amplifying the voices of crime survivors during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“They have families. They have children. They have loved ones who want to advocate for them, but sometimes feel like they don’t have a voice,” said Starks. “I want to be that voice.”

A resolution sponsored by State Representative Joe Marino honors those voices on the state level.

“We have to make sure that victims have the ability to be heard, that the District Attorney is going to keep them well informed and up to date on what’s going on, that they are allowed to provide a victim impact statement prior to sentencing,” said Marino.

Yet, Starks says this annual observance should be the first step for lawmakers to boost support and resources for crime victims.

“There is still a disconnect. For issues as important as these, I don’t really like when people only care during that week,” said Starks. “People only talk about it during that week, when it goes on every day. Everyone probably knows someone who is experiencing this.”

Starks will join other Survivors for Reform Coalition members in Baton Rouge Tuesday to lobby for the Justice for Survivors Act.

The bill proposed by State Senator Regina Barrow would allow convicted survivors to apply for reduced sentences if their crime stemmed from abuse.

“We know one in three women is going to be a victim of intimate partner abuse at some point in their life. One in six women is going to be a victim of sexual violence,” said Promise of Justice victim advocate Amanda Tonkovich. “This is a really common phenomenon and so we need to get voices of all different types of survivors and not just the ones who are famous or the ones that look like ‘the perfect victim.’”

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be observed from April 23-29.

The U.S. Department of Justice says this year’s theme is: “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect change.”

