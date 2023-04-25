BBB Accredited Business
Another water leak renews concerns for West End residents awaiting redevelopment

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents in West End are expressing concern about a major water leak that has been ongoing for the past week near the 17th Street Canal pumping station. According to reports, thousands of gallons of clean water have been bubbling up from the ground, filling up a parking lot at Harbor View Condos before going straight down the drain.

The Sewerage and Water Board issued a work order on the leak, citing a broken 6-inch water line that is 60 years old as the cause of the problem. However, fixing the leak won’t be easy. The board has said that it will need to shut off water to a housing complex and a sewer lift station to make the necessary repairs. To minimize disruptions, the board is coordinating the work and has not provided a timetable for completion.

“There’s a waste of resources,” said Harborview resident Vicky Glover. “This is going to cause ratepayers to pay for the potable water being wasted, and there’s a parking lot... the water will go underneath and cause additional issues.”

In addition to shutting off water and making repairs, the Sewerage and Water Board is also working to prevent further water accumulation in the area by clearing a nearby catch basin.

