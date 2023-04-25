BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bill to help boost police hiring advances in Louisiana legislature

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legislation that aims to entice more people into law enforcement sailed out of a state House committee Monday (April 24).

House Bill 563 would provide thousands of dollars in bonuses for newly employed law enforcement officers in the state. Police manpower shortages have been a problem for years in New Orleans, but are also being experienced in other agencies around the state and nation.

“The profession’s taken some pokes from politicians, from the public, and now these folks are needed again,” said Eric Hessler, an attorney with the Police Association of New Orleans. “They’ve kind of seen that it’s a fickle job sometimes. And I think they’re just, you know, the average person is not necessarily attracted to this profession any longer.”

The bill is authored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) and was put forth in the House Appropriations Committee meeting by the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue (R-Houma).

“In this bill, the recruitment and incentive program HB 563 would use one-time funding to provide $5,000 on a one-time signing bonus to newly employed municipal police officers, deputy sheriffs and state police troopers,” Zeringue said.

The legislation sets forth stipulations for getting the money.

“To qualify, the newly employed officer can’t have been previously employed as a law enforcement officer in Louisiana,” Zeringue said. “They must maintain continuous full-time (employment) for two years. They must be POST-certified and must have permanent job duties that include making arrests, performing searches and seizures or executing criminal warrants. And funding would be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Hessler applauded the legislation, saying, “Clearly, it’s needed. Most police officers or most persons don’t become police officers because they intend on getting rich. That’s not their intentions, that’s not their drive. But it’s not to hurt that they can make a living and it’s certainly going to assist in recruiting.

“The retention part is going to come. It’s going to be incumbent upon departments to make their particular department and their working conditions and their working environment conducive to officers, so they’ll want to stay.”

The proposed incentive fund for new officers is modeled after a program in Florida.

“Florida has recruited over 1,750 law enforcement officers in the past year because of this program and Florida dedicated $20 million in fiscal year ‘22 and ‘23 for the program,” Zeringue said. “And, so far, they issued about $12 million in incentives.”

The proposed bonuses would go to people hired as Louisiana law enforcement officers on or after July 1. The program would end two years later.

Hessler says the current police manpower levels are the lowest he’s seen.

“I haven’t personally seen it this bad and I think it’s for a variety of reasons,” he said. “But it’s as bad as I’ve ever seen it, I will say that.”

The bill now heads to the full House of Representatives for consideration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Stream news and weather 24/7
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Latest News

A broken water main has caused clean water to leak out for more than a week on a part of Lake...
Another water leak renews concerns for West End residents awaiting redevelopment
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 24) on Payne Street, Houma
Shooting in Houma leaves teen boy dead, police say
UFC star Nate Diaz, right, is wanted for arrest by New Orleans police after allegedly rendering...
NOPD obtains arrest warrant for former UFC star Nate Diaz after alleged Bourbon Street tussle
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will operate with only one runway for the...
Armstrong New Orleans airport closing 1 of 2 runways for 18 days of maintenance work