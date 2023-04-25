Bruce; Dry for now; next big rain chances comes Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions will continue through the evening hours tonight. Lows will be comfy cool in the 50s north and 60s south. Wednesday a few more clouds will settle in and look for a storm or two to develop. Most areas will see dry skies. the big rain chance comes on Thursday.

Bruce: Next big rain threat is Thursday. As temps warm and gulf moisture moves in, a front will interact by mid morning Thursday through the evening hours. Friday looks nice for The start of Jazz Fest. pic.twitter.com/BtgtBG9xwX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 25, 2023

Rain chances will increase into the 60-70% range as a cold front pushes through. There is a level one risk for severe weather Thursday into Thursday night as the front moves through Friday looks much drier and nice. We will see another disturbance push by into the weekend. For now we have opposite model agreement and will fine tune the weekend as we get closer.

