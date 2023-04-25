BBB Accredited Business
Bruce; Dry for now; next big rain chances comes Thursday

Bruce: Dry for now, rain chances ramp up by Thursday
Bruce: Dry for now, rain chances ramp up by Thursday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions will continue through the evening hours tonight. Lows will be comfy cool in the 50s north and 60s south. Wednesday a few more clouds will settle in and look for a storm or two to develop. Most areas will see dry skies. the big rain chance comes on Thursday.

Rain chances will increase into the 60-70% range as a cold front pushes through. There is a level one risk for severe weather Thursday into Thursday night as the front moves through Friday looks much drier and nice. We will see another disturbance push by into the weekend. For now we have opposite model agreement and will fine tune the weekend as we get closer.

