BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former lieutenant accused of embezzling thousands from narcotics department

A former lieutenant, Billy Joe Jones, is facing embezzlement charges in Oklahoma.
A former lieutenant, Billy Joe Jones, is facing embezzlement charges in Oklahoma.(Bryan County Jail)
By Hannah Gonzales, KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma say a former lieutenant is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars while he was on duty.

KXII reports 47-year-old Billy Joe Jones, a former cop for the Durant Police Department, has been arrested for embezzlement.

Authorities said Jones took more than $100,000 over a four-year period while he was employed by the department.

Oklahoma court documents filed Monday allege that Jones stole about $67,000 from money that was seized while he was a narcotics officer and about $37,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police, where he was a financial officer for the organization.

The alleged thefts occurred between March 2018 and February 2022.

Authorities said the police organization was made aware of financial discrepancies shortly after Jones retired.

The police department said it then also reviewed Jones’ actions and found monetary discrepancies within the narcotics division regarding his activity.

Jones faces two counts of felony embezzlement. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

The 47-year-old was part of the police force for 23 years.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Latest News

FILE - This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at...
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company: ‘High probability’ spacecraft crashed on moon
Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court Tuesday. The heirs of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye's...
Ed Sheeran testifies in ‘Let’s Get It On’ copyright suit
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson’s ex says rape came years into relationship
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
Trial opens in E. Jean Carroll’s rape lawsuit against Trump