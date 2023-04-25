BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 case, officials say
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions