Humidity and rain chances return

Temperatures warm up
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humidity and average temperatures return Tuesday.

Highs will be in the high 70s and low 80s through the rest of the week. Rain chances also make their way back into the forecast as a warm front approaches.

A few scattered showers are possible in the area through Tuesday evening. Spotty showers and storms return Wednesday as well.

Thursday a low pressure system and associated cold front approach from the west bringing more widespread storm chances. Friday will be drier with sunshine behind this system.

A second storm system moves through the region Saturday. A few spotty storms are possible. Sunday will be cooler behind this second front.

