Jefferson Parish removing homeless encampments, mulling construction of new shelter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish say the homeless population has quadrupled over the past three years, prompting the launch of a new program aimed at removing encampments.

The approach has already yielded results, as 17 encampments have been taken down in recent weeks.

“This is not the life we want for any of our citizens whether it’s addiction issues or mental illness, or people falling on hard times,” said Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.

Under the Westbank Overpass, Richard Breaux says he would like to have his own place, but since his family is all gone, he’s having trouble.

“I’ve got five brothers. There were four girls, now there are three. They’re all scattered out,” said Breaux.

Council members will consider allocating additional funds, won through opioid drug company settlements, and creating a task force to explore building a homeless shelter that would provide comprehensive services.

“There are services available, but they are scattered across Jefferson Parish,” Councilman Deano Bonano said.

Homeless support agencies recently announced a $30 million program to address homelessness in Jefferson and Orleans parishes, funded by a federal grant.

“That was very good news for us on a much-needed issue, but how it will be used,” said Sheng. “That has yet to be decided.”

Sheng emphasized the need for a safe and supportive environment for the homeless and assures that any belongings removed during encampment removals will be held for their owners.

