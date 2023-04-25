Jefferson Parish school board delays vote on proposed redrawn maps

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A meeting of the Jefferson Parish School Board led to some tense criticism of the board’s overall consolidation plan and proposed redrawn attendance maps.

The board met Monday evening (April 24) to hear public feedback on the proposed maps, which would impact more than 6,000 of the district’s 47,000 students, or about 13 percent.

The speakers opposed the proposed maps, and the consolidation plan approved by the board earlier this month, which will lead to the closure of seven elementary, middle and high schools across the district.

Speakers voiced concerns on transportation, saying school buses already run late to pick up their students. They said they’re worried the delays will increase if those routes are expanded.

“You’re talking about the transportation with the buses, these are bigger routes for the buses,” one speaker said. “If they’re not able to pick up kids already, what are the chances that they’re going to be some super drivers all of a sudden?”

Under the approved plan, Grace King High School in Metairie would close, and Haynes Academy would take its place. Grace King students would be bussed to either Bonnabel or Riverdale.

But Grace King parents who spoke Monday evening noted that, under the maps, the vast majority of Grace King students would be sent to Bonnabel, nearly five miles away.

“You’re relying on redrawing attendance maps when kids are leaving this school system. Your job is to do some research and find out why this is happening,” said another speaker.

Several elementary school parents also expressed concerns about the proposed maps, which would rezone parts of the Westbank, sending kids who live in Avondale to school in Waggaman.

“It baffles me. Who drew the lines?” one man asked. “It looks like somebody was drunk when they drew the lines. You’re cutting out four streets in Avondale to ship them 25 minutes, but you’re going to take kids out of Westwego from their district and ship them 25 minutes?”

The district maintains consolidation is necessary because of declining public school enrollment in Jefferson Parish.

A vote on the maps could come as soon as the next regularly scheduled school board meeting, next Wednesday (May 3) at 6:00 p.m. in Harvey.

