LSU 2024 recruiting class garners top-5 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Days is over seven months away, but the LSU Tigers 2024 recruiting class is on it’s way to being one of the best groups in the country.

Right now, Rivals ranks LSU No. 3 in their recruiting rankings, and 247 Sports places the Purple and Gold at No. 4. The ‘24 class currently possesses 13 verbal commitments.

Of the 13 commits, only two are on the offensive side of the ball. That includes their only quarterback, Colin Hurley out of Jacksonville, FL.

Six of the 13 hail from the state of Louisiana, three from Texas, two from Georgia, one from Florida, and one from Ohio.

Here’s the full 2024 LSU recruiting class:

QB Colin Hurley, 4-star, Florida

LB Maurice Williams, Jr., 4-star, Texas

LB Kolaj Cobbins, 4-star, Destrehan

WR Joseph Stone, 4-star, Georgia

LB Xavier Atkins, 4-star, Texas

TE Tayvion Galloway, 4-star, Ohio

S Dashawn McBryde, 4-star, Denham Springs

CB Zion Ferguson, 4-star, Georgia

LB Davhon Keys, 4-star, Texas

OL Khayree Lee, 4-star, Marrero

CB Wallace Foster, 3-star, New Orleans

EDGE Ahmad Breaux, 3-star, Ruston

Aeron Burrell, 3-star, Bossier City

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.