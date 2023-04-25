BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans added to new batch of tour dates for Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

The new tour dates are added support for ‘Weathervanes’, a new album to be released on June 9
Southern rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell is the subject of an HBO Documentary premiering Friday, April 7 and he's announced dates for an upcoming album and tour.(Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the midst of a busy year, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit adding more tour dates this fall, which will include a stop in New Orleans.

The southern rock outfit will take the stage at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, Sept. 15 with experimental folk musician Lonnie Holley opening in support. The only other stop Isbell and the band will make in Louisiana will be in Shreveport on Sept. 15 at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.

The New Orleans date is one of eight new shows added to the current tour. Tickets for all new dates will go on sale Friday (April 28). To view the complete tour schedule, click here.

The band’s tour will be in support of “Weathervanes”, an upcoming album being released on June 9, and it kicks off on Friday (April 28) in Cincinnati.

READ MORE Southern Rock artist Jason Isbell releases dates for album, tour, doc and major acting debut in 2023

With the eight new additional dates, the tour now extends through a long spring and summer and currently ends on Oct. 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In addition to focusing on the current tour and eventual album release, Isbell and his wife, singer-songwriter Amanda Shires, were the subject of an HBO Documentary that was released earlier this month. “Running With Our Eyes Closed”, which is currently available for streaming, put a focus on the musical couple’s marriage, the making of the album “Reunions”, and the personal challenges everyone involved faced during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Isbell will also make his major acting debut in the Martin Scorsese directed “Killers of the Flower Moon”, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, which will be on Oct. 6 when the film is released on Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures.

To catch up on all things Isbell happening this year, including new song previews, click here.

