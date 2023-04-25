Nicondra: A few clouds and passing showers today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve seen a lovely stretch of weather through Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast with plenty of blue sky and comfortable temperatures. Highs are a bit warmer going into Tuesday afternoon in the middle 70s and we will see a bit more humidity as well with rising dew points. Pleasant conditions will be around through the evening. Wednesday a few more clouds will settle in and look for a storm or two to develop. Rain chances will increase into Thursday as a cold front pushes through. There is a level one risk for severe weather Thursday into Thursday night as the front moves through Friday looks much drier and nice. We will see another disturbance push by into the weekend. If the timing holds out things should remain good for Jazz Fest, but we will have to monitor as we get closer to the weekend.

