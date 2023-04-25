BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: A few clouds and passing showers today

Thunderstorms likely Wednesday and Thursday
A better chance for rain through the middle of the week.
A better chance for rain through the middle of the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve seen a lovely stretch of weather through Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast with plenty of blue sky and comfortable temperatures. Highs are a bit warmer going into Tuesday afternoon in the middle 70s and we will see a bit more humidity as well with rising dew points. Pleasant conditions will be around through the evening. Wednesday a few more clouds will settle in and look for a storm or two to develop. Rain chances will increase into Thursday as a cold front pushes through. There is a level one risk for severe weather Thursday into Thursday night as the front moves through Friday looks much drier and nice. We will see another disturbance push by into the weekend. If the timing holds out things should remain good for Jazz Fest, but we will have to monitor as we get closer to the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, April 24
Afternoon weather update for Tuesday, April 24
Rain this week
Humidity and rain chances return
Evening weather update for Monday, April 24
Evening weather update for Monday, April 24
Early evening weather update for Monday, April 24
Early evening weather update for Monday, April 24