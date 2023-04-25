NOPD asking for increased state police patrols this summer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is preparing to increase patrols over the summer, joining forces with Louisiana State Police to launch Operation Golden Eagle for the third time. The program aims to deter crime and catch the most violent offenders.

The NOPD has investigated over 86 homicides this year, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission (MCC), prompting Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork to request additional help from state police.

“They’re going to use the state police to help them combine their collective strategy to address some of the emerging, pressing crime problems that we’re seeing,” said MCC President Rafael Goyeneche.

CRIMETRACKER

UFC star Nate Diaz acted in self-defense choking out Logan Paul lookalike, attorney says

Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say

Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Uber driver killed on New Orleans interstate

State troopers will work with NOPD officers to patrol neighborhoods, hot spots, and the interstate to increase police presence and combat crime.

“There’s going to be an increased state police presence, which will allow for the strategic collaboration to expand,” said Goyeneche. “That’s what we’ve seen in each of the last three summers.”

Councilwoman Helena Moreno says the interstate patrols will be especially alleviating amid NOPD’s ongoing manpower issues. A study in 2021 showed that NOPD officers spent roughly 7,000 manhours dealing with interstate incidents.

“This is a really big, proactive step,” said Moreno. “I have been asking for this for at least two years.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.