NOPD asking for increased state police patrols this summer

By Natasha Robin
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is preparing to increase patrols over the summer, joining forces with Louisiana State Police to launch Operation Golden Eagle for the third time. The program aims to deter crime and catch the most violent offenders.

The NOPD has investigated over 86 homicides this year, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission (MCC), prompting Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork to request additional help from state police.

“They’re going to use the state police to help them combine their collective strategy to address some of the emerging, pressing crime problems that we’re seeing,” said MCC President Rafael Goyeneche.

State troopers will work with NOPD officers to patrol neighborhoods, hot spots, and the interstate to increase police presence and combat crime.

“There’s going to be an increased state police presence, which will allow for the strategic collaboration to expand,” said Goyeneche. “That’s what we’ve seen in each of the last three summers.”

Councilwoman Helena Moreno says the interstate patrols will be especially alleviating amid NOPD’s ongoing manpower issues. A study in 2021 showed that NOPD officers spent roughly 7,000 manhours dealing with interstate incidents.

“This is a really big, proactive step,” said Moreno. “I have been asking for this for at least two years.”

