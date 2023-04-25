BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD investigating car burglaries at Walmarts, motel

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating three car burglary incidents Tuesday (April 25), two of which investigators believe are connected.

In two of the incidents, suspects smashed several car windows in Walmart parking lots.

NOPD investigating car burglaries at Walmarts, motel
NOPD investigating car burglaries at Walmarts, motel

The New Orleans Police Department says the first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Walmart in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say at least two cars were broken into.

Around 30 minutes later, the suspects reportedly struck again at the Walmart in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Police say at least three cars were broken into, however, they were informed of as many as five other cars that may have been burglarized but were no longer at the scene.

Police released a photo of a dark-colored sedan believed to be used by the suspects in both cases.

NOPD believes multiple cars were burglarized in two Walmart parking lots on Tues., April 25 by...
NOPD believes multiple cars were burglarized in two Walmart parking lots on Tues., April 25 by suspects in the photo provided.(NOPD)

Guests at the Siegel Select Motel on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East woke up Tuesday to smashed windows.

Police are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Witnesses tell Fox 8 about a dozen cars were broken into.

It is unclear if the motel break-ins are connected to the Walmart cases.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-821-2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Nate Diaz, right, celebrates after defeating Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the...
Report: UFC star Nate Diaz acted in self-defense choking out Logan Paul lookalike, attorney says
NOPD investigating car burglaries at Walmarts, motel
NOPD investigating car burglaries at Walmarts, motel
Suspects sought in Roseland ATV store burglary
Three suspects wanted for burglary at ATV store, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Suspects sought in Roseland ATV store burglary
Suspects sought in Roseland ATV store burglary