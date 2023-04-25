NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating three car burglary incidents Tuesday (April 25), two of which investigators believe are connected.

In two of the incidents, suspects smashed several car windows in Walmart parking lots.

NOPD investigating car burglaries at Walmarts, motel

The New Orleans Police Department says the first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Walmart in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police say at least two cars were broken into.

Around 30 minutes later, the suspects reportedly struck again at the Walmart in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Police say at least three cars were broken into, however, they were informed of as many as five other cars that may have been burglarized but were no longer at the scene.

Police released a photo of a dark-colored sedan believed to be used by the suspects in both cases.

NOPD believes multiple cars were burglarized in two Walmart parking lots on Tues., April 25 by suspects in the photo provided. (NOPD)

Guests at the Siegel Select Motel on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East woke up Tuesday to smashed windows.

Police are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Witnesses tell Fox 8 about a dozen cars were broken into.

It is unclear if the motel break-ins are connected to the Walmart cases.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-821-2222.

