Shooting in Houma leaves teen boy dead, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon (April 24) on Payne Street, Houma
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Monday afternoon (April 24) in Houma, the city’s police department said.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Houma Police said the teen was found dead at the scene after officer responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Payne Street.

The department said no suspect or motive for the fatal shooting has been developed.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Houma Police at (985) 873-6371 or Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at (800-743-7433).

