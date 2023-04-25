St. Paul’s school in Covington mourns loss of Brother Raymond Bulliard

COVINGTON (WVUE) - Families in St. Tammany Parish are mourning the loss of long-serving St. Paul’s Catholic School president Brother Raymond Bulliard, who died after a monthslong battle with cancer.

Bulliard worked at the school for 45 years, known for his guidance and disciplinary style, but also remembered for how well he remembered others.

“That was always special, just to see him walking around,” said Class of 2011 graduate Ryan Harlan. “And to not have him walking around, that’s something I don’t think an alumni is ready for, let alone the students that are here now.”

Harlan said he visited the school Monday in Brother Ray’s honor, taking a walk down memory lane.

“We would never see him and this large dog at the same time,” Harlan said. “So, the tall tales of high schoolers, (would say) that he must turn into the dog, and that’s how he catches us when we do things.

“He was just someone that had been around for so long, he formed those tall tales. The tallest tale of him as this man and mentor, this person who gave so much love into the school, into the community. That was no tall tale. That was Brother Ray.”

Bulliard was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022. He retired from his school position in February.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper reflected on his personal relationship with Bulliard.

“I’m a graduate of St. Paul’s and, of course, I was there before he became principal,” Cooper said. “But I’ve known Brother Ray for some 45-plus years, and we’ve become friends.”

Students -- former and current -- say Brother Ray had a special gift for remembering the names and birthdays of everyone he met.

“When I first heard of his passing, I thought, ‘Well, who’s going to hand out the diplomas?’” Harlan said.

Harlan’s graduating class left a gift to the school: A memorial garden with a plaque in Brother Ray’s name.

“In an odd sense, him just kind of being quietly near the front of the school -- no major decorations, nothing huge -- that’s just very Brother Ray to me,” Harlan said.

In accordance with his wishes, Bulliard’s funeral arrangements are expected to be private. The school is working to arrange some kind of memorial service for the public.

