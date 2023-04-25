Woman fatally shot on Orleans Avenue with toddler in car, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was fatally shot inside a car on Orleans Avenue on Tuesday afternoon (April 25) with a 2-year-old boy sitting in the back seat, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. Police said the woman was shot multiple times around 12:55 p.m. while in the driver’s seat of a dark gray sedan parked in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue, near the intersection with North Broad Street.

The toddler, strapped into a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle, was not harmed, police said. The boy was turned over to relatives, the NOPD said.

Police said the woman was taken for treatment but was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Several bullet holes were visible near the front of the woman’s car, in the driver’s side front door, and at least two shots appeared to have shattered the glass of the driver’s side window.

The NOPD said investigators were working to develop a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Arthur Hill (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

