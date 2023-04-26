ATV crash claims life of 14-year-old Slidell cheerleader

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A quiet neighborhood in Slidell is in shock after a fatal ATV crash claimed the life of a 14-year-old junior high school cheerleader, Samia Rogers.

The incident occurred on Lefleur Drive near Slidell on Tuesday (April 25) evening when an ATV, carrying Rogers and her 14-year-old friend, failed to navigate a curve in front of Marc Bonis’s house.

“The street is straight and turns left. It seems they couldn’t negotiate and they didn’t realize until it was too late,” Bonis said.

According to Bonis, both girls were ejected from the four-wheeler and into his yard after striking a tree.

Witnesses say a wheel fell off in the collision, and neither teenager was wearing a helmet.

Despite the efforts of neighbors and emergency medical technicians to resuscitate Rogers, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Residents in the community near Bayou Liberty say that while it is not uncommon to see ATVs rolling through the area, what happened last night was disturbing.

The St. Tammany school system has sent mental health providers to Slidell Junior High School, where both girls attended.

Our community is mourning the loss of one of our 8th grade Slidell Junior High students, Samia Rogers, who passed away... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Rogers is remembered as a popular student who was recently selected to join the cheerleading squad at Slidell High, where she was set to attend next year.

Witnesses say Rogers’ friend suffered leg injuries, but there is no official word on her condition at this time.

