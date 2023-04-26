Bill to make recall elections easier to trigger passes Louisiana House committee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bill that would make it easier to trigger recall votes for elected officials in Louisiana advanced to the full House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 25).

The legislation and other recall-related bills were filed after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently survived a recall attempt.

Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman said he thinks lawmakers will try to strike a balance in modifying recall laws.

“I think most elected officials in Baton Rouge agree it should be a very high bar to call a recall election, but not an impossible bar,” Sherman said. “And that gray area between difficult and impossible is where we saw the discussion today, and I think where we’re going to see the discussion before a bill becomes potentially law.”

HB 212 by Rep. Paul Hollis (R-Covington) was debated for hours by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. It would make it easier for residents to trigger a recall election with a petition drive.

“In addition to making it easier to recall someone in egregious circumstances, it takes the focus off the total number of registered voters and it puts the focus on the total number of people that participated in the election (of the official),” Hollis said.

Eileen Carter, one of the two leaders of the Cantrell recall drive in New Orleans, testified during the committee meeting. Her petition drive collected 27,000 signatures deemed to be from valid Orleans Parish electors, leaving the effort 18,000 signatures short of what was required.

“We are in 2023,” Carter told lawmakers. “The process that is active in Louisiana state government does not work. It does not give residents an option to even get to a vote. We were a small group of residents. We don’t know what we’re doing. We’re reading the recall (law) trying to follow the directions the same way anybody would do anything else.”

Under current state law, large cities or parishes such as New Orleans need 20 percent of qualified electors -- registered, active voters -- to sign a petition to trigger a recall election. Hollis’ bill would shift the burden to require just 20 percent of the total number of voters who actually cast ballots in the election that put the targeted official in office.

“I think you really need to be able to show, like, this overwhelming discontent with the person in power amongst the voters, and so it should be probably somewhere over 50 percent of the people who voted,” said Bruce Riley, of a voting rights group called Voices of the People.

Some lawmakers voiced other concerns.

“I just wouldn’t want this to be used as an election retribution, rather than, ‘You haven’t done a good job in office,’” said committee chairman Rep. John Stefanski (R-Crowley).

The bill was amended during the meeting to include a “cooling off period,” allowing an elected official to spend at least six months in office before a recall drive could begin.

“It is very easy to see a recall bar being set too low and setting off a cascade of political efforts to recall officials, because people simply don’t like election results,” Sherman said.

“I think the legislature has to make sure that doesn’t happen. But getting a reachable but high bar, I think, is within reach, and tweaks to the state’s current law probably warranted.”

