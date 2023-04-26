BBB Accredited Business
Boil water advisory for LaPlace following repair of water line break

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish officials say that water is returning to homes in the LaPlace area after repairs were made to a broken water line on Tuesday (April 25), but residents are being advised to boil their water before consumption for the next two to three days.

On Tuesday, contractors were working in the area where the line break occurred, according to parish officials who say that the repairs are now complete. Now, the area is under a boil advisory.

The parish will send an update when the boil advisory is officially lifted.

