Bruce: Stormy skies return for your Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy air is spreading into the area ahead of our next big weather system tomorrow. The increase in moisture will continue through the late evening into the day on Thursday.

Bruce: The Thursday storm situation looks on target for rain and few storms. Large hail threat, gusty winds, and some downpours that may cause localized flooding. Friday for the start of Jazz Fest looks nice. Saturday spotty showers look likely as we look drier for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/dOp0djH1wJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 26, 2023

Thursday is the stormy day with widespread heavy rain expected. timing looks like sunrise through 3-4 in the afternoon. Heavy storms are possible during the morning commute with another round of rain likely before the front pushes through during the overnight allowing for a much nicer Friday just in time for the start of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

