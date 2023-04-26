BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Stormy skies return for your Thursday

Bruce: Level 2 severe weather threat for your Thursday
Bruce: Level 2 severe weather threat for your Thursday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy air is spreading into the area ahead of our next big weather system tomorrow. The increase in moisture will continue through the late evening into the day on Thursday.

Thursday is the stormy day with widespread heavy rain expected. timing looks like sunrise through 3-4 in the afternoon. Heavy storms are possible during the morning commute with another round of rain likely before the front pushes through during the overnight allowing for a much nicer Friday just in time for the start of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

