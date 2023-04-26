East Feliciana 4-star TE Trey’Dez Green commits to LSU
JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana High four-star tight end Trey’Dez Green committed to LSU on Wednesday, April 26.
The 6-foot-6, 239-pound dual-sport athlete also plays basketball.
He is ranked the No. 3 tight end in the country and No. 2 player in Louisiana by 247Sports Composite.
Green chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, and Texas A&M.
