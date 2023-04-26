BBB Accredited Business
Gunfire wounds woman with 2 children in car in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

By Ken Daley and Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman driving on Franklin Avenue was shot in the upper torso with two children in her car, New Orleans police said Tuesday night (April 25).

The wounded woman brought her bullet-riddled car to a stop near the intersection of St. Ferdinand and North Robertson streets and called for help at 7:48 p.m. She was taken for hospital treatment but her condition was not disclosed.

Police said two children -- approximately aged 1 and 3 -- also were taken for hospital treatment. Neither child was struck by a bullet, police said, but they were injured inside the car by “debris,” believed to be shattered glass or other fragments. Their conditions also were unknown, police said.

The passenger side window of the woman’s silver sedan was shot out, and at least six bullet holes appeared visible on the vehicle.

The shooting was the second of the day in New Orleans of a woman with at least one child in her car.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a woman was fatally shot while parked near the intersection of Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street in Treme with a 2-year-old boy strapped to a car seat in the vehicle’s back seat. The woman died at the hospital, but the toddler boy was not injured, police said.

The NOPD has not made an arrest nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in either shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

