Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - A Harahan woman is in custody Wednesday (April 26), accused of the gruesome murder of a 6-year-old girl whose body was crammed into a plastic bucket and left on her biological mother’s front lawn.

The horrifying discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. and triggered a frantic search for 43-year-old Hannah Landon by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Harahan Police. Landon, who also uses the names Bunnak Lim and Bunnak Landon, was described as the girlfriend of the young girl’s father.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Landon was located around 2 p.m. at a local hospital and was arrested. Lopinto would not say why the woman was at a hospital, but said she would be booked with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after she is discharged.

The victim was identified as Bella Fontenelle, a kindergarten student at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic School in River Ridge.

Lopinto said the girl’s father reported his girlfriend and youngest daughter missing around 7:30 a.m., after waking up to find them absent from their house on Donelon Drive.

The sheriff said investigators believe Landon killed the girl at that home late Tuesday night, placed the corpse inside a lidded 10-gallon chlorine bucket, then pulled the bucket in a wagon to place it outside the home of the girl’s biological mother just over a block away on Sedgefield Drive.

A neighbor provided police and Fox 8 with surveillance camera video that showed a woman calmly pulling wagon carrying a white bucket down a sidewalk at a casual pace, with no attempt to hide even as an approaching car passed.

An email sent to St. Matthew parents by the school’s administration said in part, “It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that we write to you. We have been informed by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office that a kindergarten student here at St. Matthew the Apostle was found dead today. ... This is indeed a horrific tragedy that will impact our school and parish community.

“... We have notified our faculty of today’s events but have not shared anything with the students. We delayed this notification in an effort to shield our kids from this tragic news. We feel it is best for them to be with you when the news reaches them.”

