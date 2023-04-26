BBB Accredited Business
Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff

Dylan Arrington
Dylan Arrington(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Sunday is now believed to be dead after a standoff in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have shot a deputy and set a home on fire on Conway Road during a standoff Wednesday morning.

Arrington barricaded himself in the home around 7:13 a.m., the sheriff said.

It was not known exactly when the home was set on fire.

The homeowner was returning home at the time of the incident.

“We’re waiting for it to burn down and do recovery,” Atkinson said.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist Leake County, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Arrington was one of four men who escaped the jail. He’s also accused of killing a pastor in south Jackson Monday.

