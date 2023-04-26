Nicholls State rallies in the 9th to take down No. 1 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight week No. 1 LSU hosted an in-state school in Nicholls State and the Tigers would dropped their second straight midweek game.

The Tigers (32-7, 12-5 SEC) rallied from down 3-0 to take a 4-3 lead, but the Colonels (22-16, 8-4 SLC) had a rally of their own to take down LSU 6-5.

The Nicholls State outfield made multiple highlight-reel catches in the outfield that prevented extra-base hits for the Tigers.

LSU was held to just two hits through the first five innings before they rallied to score four innings in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cade Beloso got the Tigers on the board first with a solo home run to right field to make it 3-1.

Jordan Thompson would follow with a double down the left field line, followed by a walk to Hayden Travinski and a hit-by-pitch by Brayden Jobert to load the bases.

Jared Jones would draw a bases load walk to score Thompson to make it 3-2. Then Ethan Frey grounded out to second base on a fielder’s choice, but Travinski would score to tie the game at 3-3.

Gavin Dugas hit a sac-fly to right field to score the go-ahead run from third base to make it 4-3.

Nicholls State rallied in the top of the ninth inning as they added two runs to take a 6-4 lead.

Jared Jones got the Tigers within one with a solo shot to left center field to make it 6-5.

The Tigers had the bases loaded with one out, but Cade Beloso would pop up to the shortstop and the Tigers would be doubled up on the play to end the game.

LSU hosts Alabama with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.