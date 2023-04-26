BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Muggy and cloudy ahead of a round of storms

A few strong storms likely today. More widespread Thursday.
Storms around likely as you make your way in on the morning commute.
Storms around likely as you make your way in on the morning commute.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy conditions are spread across the area ahead of our next big weather system. The increase in moisture will continue through the late evening into the day on Thursday. High temperatures today will be on the warm side in the low 80s with overnight lows staying mild near the 70 degree mark. We won’t see a whole lot of coverage in Southeast Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but any rain that does form could be a strong to severe storm so pay attention through the day.

Thursday more widespread heavy rain is expected. We will see storms form along a cold front pushing into the area and rain could start to impact some during the wee hours of the morning. Heavy storms are possible during the morning commute with another round of rain likely before the front pushes through during the overnight allowing for a much nicer Friday just in time for the start of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

