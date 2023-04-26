Spotty storms possible Wednesday with warmer temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and humid conditions return midweek along with storm chances.

A few pop-up storms are possible in the area through the afternoon. Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi are included in a marginal risk (Level 1) for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concern. There is a low end tornado threat as well.

Thursday a line of storms will move through the area bringing another threat for severe storms. We are included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. Isolated storms ahead of a cold front could become strong to severe. Damaging winds 60 mph or greater, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. Some areas could see rainfall totals 1 to 2 inches leading to flooding.

Friday things clear up and stay around normal in the 80s. Another storm system moves through during the weekend bringing a chance for more thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.