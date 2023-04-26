BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Spotty storms possible Wednesday with warmer temperatures

Multiple rounds of storms this week
Rain this week
Rain this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and humid conditions return midweek along with storm chances.

A few pop-up storms are possible in the area through the afternoon. Southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi are included in a marginal risk (Level 1) for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main concern. There is a low end tornado threat as well.

Thursday a line of storms will move through the area bringing another threat for severe storms. We are included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather. Isolated storms ahead of a cold front could become strong to severe. Damaging winds 60 mph or greater, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. Some areas could see rainfall totals 1 to 2 inches leading to flooding.

Friday things clear up and stay around normal in the 80s. Another storm system moves through during the weekend bringing a chance for more thunderstorms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Jefferson Parish deputies shot a man early Saturday (April 22) in the 1700 block of Harvard...
Jefferson Parish deputies shoot, kill armed man wanted for questioning in Metairie
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tuesday, April 25
Evening weather update for Tuesday, April 25
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, April 25
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, April 25
Bruce: Dry for now, rain chances ramp up by Thursday
Bruce; Dry for now; next big rain chances comes Thursday
A better chance for rain through the middle of the week.
Nicondra: A few clouds and passing showers today