BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Teen girls injured -- one fatally -- after ATV crashes into tree near Slidell, sheriff says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Authorities said two 14-year-old girls were injured -- one fatally -- when they crashed an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Tuesday (April 25) along a road near Slidell.

The teen girls’ identities were not disclosed, and the condition of the surviving victim was not revealed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Deputies said the girls were riding the four-wheeler ATV without helmets, and were injured when they failed to negotiate a curve on Lefleur Drive and struck the tree. Both girls were ejected from the vehicle.

The STPSO said the girls were transported to separate area hospitals for treatment, but one of the victims died from her injuries.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Walker said a dispute over a frappe led to an employee at a Kenner McDonald's flashing a...
Fox 8 Defenders: Kenner McDonald’s employee accused of threatening customer with a gun
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Residents in St. Charles Parish are facing skyrocketing flood insurance premiums resulting from...
St. Charles Parish sues FEMA, seeking information on flood risk assessment model
A petition effort to trigger a recall election of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was led by...
Bill to make recall elections easier to trigger passes Louisiana House committee
Woman shot, 2 children in her car injured Tuesday night in St. Claude neighborhood
Woman shot, 2 children in her car injured Tuesday night in St. Claude neighborhood
St. Charles Parish sues FEMA for information on Risk Rating 2.0 formula
St. Charles Parish sues FEMA for information on Risk Rating 2.0 formula