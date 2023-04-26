BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

By Natasha Robin
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman shot to death in a car riddled with bullets while her young son was in the backseat has been identified by family members.

In broad daylight, police say an unknown gunman opened fire on a vehicle in the 2700 block of Orleans Avenue. The shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old Sully Simmons, family members tell Fox 8.

“It’s concerning, cleary. It did rock our community as a whole,” says Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

Simmons’ 2-year-old boy was strapped in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle as the bullets were flying.

“What I am happy about, I would say, is that the 2-year-old is in good care, but it’s definitely under investigation,” says Cantrell.

Hours before Simmons was killed, she posted on social media to commemorate the birthday of her sister, who was murdered 14 years ago while pregnant.

Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was murdered 14 years ago....
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was murdered 14 years ago. Hours before Simmons' death, she posted to commemorate her sister.(WVUE)

“You keep watching down on me, your nephew, and your whole family in this wicked world,” she wrote.

“That wasn’t a carjacking or an armed robbery gone bad. That was someone seeking her out to kill her,” says Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Neighbors, too afraid to talk on camera, told Fox 8 that Simmons lived on Orleans Avenue for the past seven months and was very friendly, leaving them shocked by what happened.

CRIME TRACKER

Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn

Woman fatally shot on Orleans Avenue with toddler in car, NOPD says

Gunfire wounds woman with 2 children in car in St. Claude neighborhood, NOPD says

Hours after Simmons’ death, another car was riddled with bullets. The victims were a woman driving down Franklin Avenue, and her two kids, ages 1 and 3. The woman sustained a gunshot wound and the children were injured by shattered glass of fragments.

“I will say it is also aligned with individuals that are a part of criminal activity and violent crime in our city as well,” says Cantrell.

Goyeneche says both shootings show the brazen nature of the offenders.

“It is just again another indication that the offenders don’t really care about who the collateral damage is. They are not worried about whether they have children or if there are innocent victims in the area when they open fire,” he said.

