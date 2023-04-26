BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Young child found dead in Harahan, sources say

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are investigating the death of a child found in a Harahan neighborhood Wednesday morning (April 26), sources told Fox 8.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by Harahan Police to assist in a death investigation, but have provided no additional details. But other sources, including one within law enforcement involved in the investigation, told Fox 8 the victim is a child whose body was found in the Imperial Woods subdivision of Harahan.

Police were seen removing evidence from a home on Donelon Drive. The JPSO said the investigation is ongoing and there remains a large police presence in the area of Donelon and Sedgefield drives.

A press conference is expected later Wednesday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
A cold case involving the death of a missing Lafourche Parish mother reopens
Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Multiple agencies respond to a standoff with an escaped Hinds County detainee in Leake County.
Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
Teen girls injured -- one fatally -- after ATV crashes into tree near Slidell, sheriff says
LaPlace boil water advisory
Boil water advisory for LaPlace following repair of water line break
UFC star Nate Diaz, right, is wanted for arrest by New Orleans police after allegedly rendering...
NOPD obtains arrest warrant for former UFC star Nate Diaz after alleged Bourbon Street tussle