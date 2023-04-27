Betting trends for the 2023 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the only possible guarantees in the NFL Draft is that Bryce Young goes No. 1 overall. The former Alabama quarterback is -1,000 to hear his name first in Kansas City.

After that, it get’s quite dicey. The Texans sit at No. 2, and the chatter is all over the board on what they’re going to do.

The favorite in betting odds is Texas Tech defensive end, Tyree Wilson. But there’s also a lotta love at the betting window for Kentucky QB, Will Levis. His stock is at an all-time high at just the right time.

Speaking of quarterbacks, the over/under on QB’s taken in the first round is 4.5. The deciding QB, is where will Tennessee Vol, Hendon Hooker, will land. The torn ACL is a major concern for many teams.

The Saints were on of the organizations that brought in Hooker for a visit. Caesars Sportsbook puts Hooker’s over/under draft position at 30.5.

Staying on the Black and Gold, the favored position for the team to draft, defensive lineman/EDGE. That number sits at +100. In second position, offensive line at +190.

The last ten NFL Drafts the Saints have traded up, and that included last year. So tune in early, the Saints could pick before 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.