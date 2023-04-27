BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Body found in pick-up truck driven into Lake Pontchartrain, police say

A pick-up truck reportedly drove into Lake Pontchartrain on April 27.
A pick-up truck reportedly drove into Lake Pontchartrain on April 27.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a pick-up truck reportedly drove into Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday (April 27) morning has been found, according to NOPD.

Officers discovered a 63-year-old male inside a white Chevrolet Silverado. EMS pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

Multiple agencies blocked portions of Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue as they scoured the water by land and air.

The New Orleans Police Department said the truck drove into the lake, completely submerged, around 11:40 a.m.

Search crews are working to locate the vehicle and determine if anyone is inside.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Federal consent decree monitor says NOPD manpower causing department to regress
Federal consent decree monitor says NOPD manpower causing department to regress
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
Tens of thousands of people are making their way to New Orleans for Jazz Fest 2023
Tens of thousands of people are making their way to New Orleans for Jazz Fest 2023
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
JP Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich provides details of the autopsy report of Bella Fontenelle
JP Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich provides details of the autopsy report of Bella Fontenelle