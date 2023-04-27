Body found in pick-up truck driven into Lake Pontchartrain, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The driver of a pick-up truck reportedly drove into Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday (April 27) morning has been found, according to NOPD.

Officers discovered a 63-year-old male inside a white Chevrolet Silverado. EMS pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

Multiple agencies blocked portions of Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue as they scoured the water by land and air.

The New Orleans Police Department said the truck drove into the lake, completely submerged, around 11:40 a.m.

Search crews are working to locate the vehicle and determine if anyone is inside.

This is a developing story.

