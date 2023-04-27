Bruce: Dry skies move in for the start of Jazz Fest Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rainahs moved out as expected this afternoon and evening. Drier skies are moving in with lees humidity. The dry conditions will be in place again as we kick off the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this Friday. Drier air will be in place with lows in upper 60s and highs in the low 80s with pleasant humidity.

Bruce: A nice Friday followed by spotty showers on Saturday midday through the evening. Not a washout, but spotty showers will be around. The fast moving system moves by Saturday night as w see drier skies Sunday. pic.twitter.com/y5snJzD9BJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 27, 2023

Saturday is where we will have to be on watch once again. Another upper low will approach the area prompting storms to form. The timing on when the wet weather moves through is still a bit up in the air. We could see an area of heavy down pours with thunder and lightning in the middle of the afternoon.

There’s also a chance the worst moves through the region late night. We’ll be monitoring closely as we get into the day tomorrow and clean up the forecast as more data comes in.

