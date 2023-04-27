BBB Accredited Business
California experiences biggest gold rush in years due to storms

Back-to-back storms in California have sparked a gold rush. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
By Steve Large
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KMAX) - California’s back-to-back storms have sparked another gold rush.

“We do a lot of different, different gold supplies in here,” Albert Fausel said.

Albert Fausel is a third-generation owner of the Placerville Hardware store, which opened 170 years ago.

“1852. Yep, second continuous operating business in all of California,” he said.

The store is in the heart of gold country.

“So, now instead of selling dynamite, I’m selling metal detectors,” Fausel said.

He is getting ready for a new gold rush.

“So it’s one of those points, like, I haven’t seen this in my life,” Fausel said.

“Anybody could find this right now,” said Mark Dayton, a metal detector expert.

He recently found what he says is about $750 in gold in a few hours time.

“It’s going to get crazy though,” he said.

Dayton believes more gold will be more easily available this year in this historic gold country, where James Marshall’s find in 1848 changed California forever.

“And it’s the biggest event of my life,” Dayton said.

The predicted gold rush follows this series of intense winter storms eroding rock from waterways.

“As the water comes down really quickly, especially in steep canyons, it hits the banks and washes fresh dirt right off the banks and liberates new, fresh deposits of gold right into the water,” Dayton said.

It is providing a new golden opportunity in gold country.

“This year’s going to be unprecedented,” Dayton said.

And it’s starting to feel like 49er fever.

“Time to go get some gold,” Fausel said.

Right now, a half ounce of gold is valued at about $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

