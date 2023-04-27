Causeway northbound reopens after accident caused temporary closure of both lanes

(WVUE) - UPDATE - The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission is reporting as of 6:53 a.m. Thursday (April 27) that both lanes of the Causeway northbound have been reopened and normal traffic is flowing again.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission reports this morning (Thursday, April 28) that the Causeway over Lake Pontchartrain northbound is closed in both lanes due to an accident at the 6.3 mile marker.

Updates to follow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.