Causeway northbound reopens after accident caused temporary closure of both lanes

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WVUE) - UPDATE - The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission is reporting as of 6:53 a.m. Thursday (April 27) that both lanes of the Causeway northbound have been reopened and normal traffic is flowing again.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission reports this morning (Thursday, April 28) that the Causeway over Lake Pontchartrain northbound is closed in both lanes due to an accident at the 6.3 mile marker.

Updates to follow.

