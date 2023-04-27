BBB Accredited Business
Col. Rachel Zechenelly named first woman to head LDWF Enforcement Division

LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly
LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Col Rachel Zechenelly has been tapped to head its Enforcement Division.

Zechenelly is the first woman to head the division, which is the second-largest statewide law enforcement agency in Louisiana.

“Everything I have achieved in my career has prepared me for this moment,” said Zechenelly. “From graduating the academy, to being a field agent, being in charge of both administrative and patrol sides of the division and serving under the tutelage of past colonels, all have aided me in receiving this prestigious promotion. I’m also grateful for the privilege of serving under Col. Hebert who has been a great mentor to me.  I am honored and humbled to serve the over 200 field agents as their Colonel and will work hard to continue the advancement of the Enforcement Division.”

The native of Pearl River is a 24-year veteran of the LDWF Enforcement Division and is replacing Col. Chad Hebert, who is retiring this summer.

