Copays jump thousands for New Orleans man with rare disease, lobbies for change

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man with a rare disease says the copay for his weekly medication went from around $200 to $5,000, all because of a loophole in the legislation.

Every Sunday has a routine for PJ Schlesinger.

“I have to transfer the immunoglobins, which are in this vial, into a syringe,” said Schlesinger as he rummaged through his medical supplies. “That syringe goes into this mechanical pump.”

He was diagnosed with a rare primary immune deficiency disease. He needs weekly infusions to stay healthy.

He affords them with a co-pay assistance program. Since 2018, that has come at a cost of $210.25 a week.

This year, a change in his Aetna health insurance plan made CVS Specialty his exclusive pharmacy provider.

Schlesinger says his bill grew to $5,000 a week.

”I was just shocked. I still can’t wrap my head around why they would do this to patients,” said Schlesinger. “Why they would increase the cost so much.”

Dillard University political analyst Dr. Robert Collins says the increase in cost is legal.

“Everything about health insurance in this country is complex. We have the most complex health insurance system in the world, literally. Of course, the health insurance industry wants it to be that way,” said Collins. “They don’t really want you to understand what they are doing because by making it difficult and complex to change, that’s how they protect their profit margin.”

Schlesinger will join advocates with the Immune Deficiency Foundation on Capitol Hill Thursday.

“It’s still hard for me to wrap my head around it, that the cost increased so much. The cost to the patient increased and there’s really no reason why,” said Schlesinger. “The only change, in my case, is a change in specialty pharmacy.”

The group will lobby to support the Help Copays Act, which would force third-party payments, like copay assistance, toward the patient’s out-of-pocket costs.

“People have to decide, ‘Do I pay my rent, or do I get my medicine?’” said Lunn Albizo with the Immune Deficiency Foundation. “No one should have to make those choices.”

While Schlesinger is able to make the financial burden work out, he worries for other patients.

“I’m excited that I can maybe make a difference for me, but for thousands of others that are in this situation,” said Schlesinger.

