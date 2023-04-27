BBB Accredited Business
Former Tulane star Tyjae Spears ready for the NFL

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was evident from his time at Ponchatoula High, Tyjae Spears was a special talent.

At the Cotton Bowl, the rest of the country finally got to see Spears eye-popping moves and speed. Since then, NFL scouts have been lining up to get some time with the dynamic back.

“It’s been really crazy, a lot of ups and downs. I’m very appreciative of everything. It’s been ongoing, I haven’t had any break time. It’s just been going, going, going. Overall it’s been a successful journey,” said Tyjae Spears.

Back in 2020, Spears tore his ACL. The setback had the Wave running back thinking of quitting ball all together. Spears, after deep thought, changed his mind and will no go down as one of the best to ever play for Tulane.

“Yeah it was very hard, but I had a great support system. My dad and some people in the training room, they helped me through. I learned you got to take one day at a time, and make short goals for yourself. You can be thinking big and long, short goals are going to keep you going. Just be appreciative for the moment, and appreciative for everything that you got,” said Spears.

Spears is one of the top backs entered into the NFL Draft. The Ponchatoula native doesn’t care when he hears his name, Spears is just ready to further his career on the next level.

“Everybody says the higher the better, but sometimes that doesn’t work out. Sometimes it’s not meant to happen. Wherever I’ll be drafted, I’ll be appreciative for it. Because it’s an opportunity I didn’t have before. No one in my hometown is in the NFL. That’s a big win for me, to hear my name called anywhere.

For his draft party, Spears will be where it all started, back in Ponchatoula with friends and family.

